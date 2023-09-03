The Minister of Finance speaks almost a month after an episode that caused tension between him and deputy Arthur Lira

The Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad (PT) said this Saturday (2.Sep.2023) that the National Congress will have a “key role” in the 2nd half of the year in approving measures so that the year ends “very well”. “If we join forces with the economic area and approve measures in the right direction and ward off ‘bomb agenda’, populism, ward off risk and approve a consistent agenda, I think we will end the year very well”, declared the minister. The speech was during participation in the 13th edition of the event “Expert XP 2023”held in São Paulo, and takes place almost 1 month after the minister said that the Chamber of Deputies is “much power”and that this power cannot be used to “humiliate” the Federal Senate and neither the Executive Power. The statement caused tension between the minister and the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).