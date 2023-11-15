North Korea is considered to be largely isolated internationally. But Pyongyang is now saying that it wants to deepen relations with Moscow.

RRussia and North Korea want to expand their cooperation. Representatives of both countries had agreed on this, the North Korean news agency KCNA reported on Thursday. “The meeting discussed and confirmed in detail the measures to revive and expand multi-faceted bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as trade, economy, science and technology,” the report said. A protocol was also signed.

According to KCNA, the negotiations were led by North Korean Foreign Economic Relations Minister Yun Jong Ho in Pyongyang on Wednesday. The Russian delegation was led by Minister of Resources Alexander Kozlov.

The USA accuses North Korea of ​​supplying Russia with military equipment for the war with Ukraine. In return, Russia is helping North Korea expand its military capabilities. North Korea and Russia have denied any arms deals.