Warrants were issued by the Paris Court’s crimes against humanity unit over the use of chemical weapons on civilians.

Judges from the crimes against humanity unit of the Paris Court in France have issued arrest warrants against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for using banned chemical weapons against civilians in the country. The information was released by the news agency Reuters.

According to the agency, the brother of the head of state was also targeted by the court for being considered an accomplice. In addition to them, the head of security, Bassam al-Hassan, and the director of the Center for Scientific Studies and Research, Ghassan Abbas, also had their names issued in the arrest warrants. The think tank is the agency responsible for establishing the chemical weapons program in Syria.

The warrants refer to accusations of complicity in war crimes and crimes against humanity. In the case of Bashar al-Assad, it is the 1st international arrest warrant issued for the Syrian president.

The Paris Court’s measure comes after an investigation into the use of chemical weapons in attacks in the Syrian city of Douma and the Eastern Ghouta district. According to Reutersthe episode resulted in the deaths of more than 1,000 people.

In France, the case was opened by lawyer Mazen Darwish, founder of the Syrian Center for the Media and Freedom of Expression.

Despite the accusations, Syria denies using the weapons. However, a report by the UN (United Nations) and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons recorded that Bashar al-Assad’s government used sarin gas in an attack in 2017, in addition to using chlorine as a weapon in other occasions.

CHEMICAL WEAPONS

Chemical and biological weapons were prohibited for the first time by the Geneva Convention, in 1925, after the First World War. However, its manufacture was still permitted.

Currently, both are treated as a war crime because of their effect indiscriminate, which does not separate combatants from civilians. For this reason, it is a type of weapon prohibited by the international law of armed conflicts, as the military objective is not to target civilians.

The use of chemical weapons is prohibited in its entirety only in wars, as elements such as tear gas and pepper gas are permitted to control public order.

