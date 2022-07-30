«Guys, today I tested positive for Covid again. It happens to someone. I have no symptoms but I isolate myself for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still hard at work and I’ll be back on track soon ». Joe Biden writes on Twitter after the announcement of the White House.

The president of the United States tested positive for Covid again after a few days of recovery. His White House doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said he continues to be well and will be given treatment. “Knowing of the possible possibility of” return “observed in a small percentage of Covid patients treated with Paxlovid,” the letter reads, President Biden was subjected to continuous tests even after he was healed last Tuesday.

“After having tested negative on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, Thursday morning and Friday morning – continues the doctor’s note – the president tested positive again on an antigen test on Saturday morning”.

Biden, the note continues, “has not had a return of symptoms and continues to feel good: for this reason there is no reason to start giving him a cure this time, but obviously we keep him under close observation, and being positive he continues the procedures of strict isolation “. In recent days it was announced that Biden would wear the mask for 10 days.