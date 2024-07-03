The expected reaction at Silverstone

The episode that occurred at the end of the race at the Red Bull Ring between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, who were fighting for the victory and then came into contact, is still on everyone’s lips. An event that could have repercussions on the friendship between the two drivers, now highly anticipated in view of the British Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend.

The emotion of the home race

A very heartfelt event especially for Norriswho will race in front of his home crowd in a special race also for McLaren, whose headquarters in Woking is about an hour from the circuit Silverstone. An event on which the 24-year-old wants to concentrate 100%, trying to put behind him what happened with Verstappen in the race that could have given him his second win of the season and of his career: “I’m very excited about the British Grand Prix. – commented – I love Silverstone. It’s a fun track and of course it’s my home race and the team’s home race. The support from the home fans makes it even more special. We know we have a fast car that can compete for victories on any type of circuit.which makes us excited for the rest of the season. Getting a podium last year at Silverstone was fantastic, but I know that winning at a home race would be the best. Let’s go!”

Team and Piastri’s progress

The one who gained a big advantage from the war between Verstappen and Norris was the other McLaren driver, Oscar Plates2nd behind Russell and his fourth podium in F1. A result that was not only the result of the assist provided by the two drivers to the victory, but also of the continuous progress made by McLaren also in Austria, where the Australian had obtained 3rd place in qualifying only to then be relegated to seventh position, not without controversy, for having exceeded the track limits: “The result in Austria is a good motivation to face the last race of this triple appointment – he added – Silverstone is one of my favourite circuits and it is important for the team, being McLaren’s home Grand Prix. I am sure we will see many papaya fans in the stands. Last year was a great year for me and I am sure it will be another exciting weekend. Above all, we hope to continue adding points to our bank“.