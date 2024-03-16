The new Volvo EX30 can afford to flaunt a new record. The 100% electric SUV from the Swedish car manufacturer (which we were able to test on the streets of Bologna and the surrounding area in recent weeks) can in fact boast the lowest carbon footprint of any fully electric Volvo to date. And the numbers that emerged from the report say so LCA reportwhich corresponds to the life cycle assessment that the Swedish brand carries out for its models (in the electrical field, to date Volvo has completed the LCA report for EX40, EC40 and EX30).

Minimal carbon footprint

What does this report tell us? That the total carbon footprint of the new Volvo EX30 would be equal to 23 tons for 200,000 km, or around 60% less than the XC40 with ICE petrol engine. As highlighted by Volvo itself, the carbon footprint report focuses the magnifying glass on the main materials and processes that contribute to the car's emissions, and in this sense analyzes the entire life cycle of the car, starting from the extraction and refining of the raw materials until the end of its use.

Renewable energies

Through what emerged from this report, Volvo intends to highlight a specific aspect: the need for accelerate investments in renewable energy infrastructure globally so that electric cars can realize their full climate potential. In this sense, it is clear that, thanks for example to the use of electricity from wind sources to recharge the EX30, the CO2 footprint is significantly reduced compared to the electricity mix of 42% globally and 22% at European level.

Volvo EX30 – Test Drive Italian Press 16

Volvo EX30 and emissions

“The transition to electric cars is of fundamental importance to limit climate change, but a greater transparency on the challenges it entails if emissions are to be further reduced – explained Jonas Otterheim, head of climate action at Volvo Cars – By analyzing the carbon footprint of the EX30 and identifying its key materials and processes, we intend to provide valuable information that can contribute to directing our corporate choices and those of the sector in general towards greater sustainability”.