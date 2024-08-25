The first hat trick

Second career victory to remember for Landon Norriswhich with this success in Dutch Grand Prixin the ‘home of the enemy’ Max Verstappen, reduces the gap to the latter in the general classification at the first test after the summer break. Twenty seconds ahead of the Dutchman, with the fastest lap of the race achieved on the last lap which allowed the McLaren driver to also achieve his first hat trick in Formula 1, with pole position, victory and, indeed, fastest lap in the same weekend.

The emotion of victory

A useful result without a doubt for statistical purposes, but also to see the world championship leader closer after some races in which the British driver had been severe with himself for some errors that had distanced him from potential successes: “This victory helps – he declared to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 after the race – I don’t need anything, it’s not that I was desperate, even if people like to make these things up. I think I’m quite patient, I go to the track and do what I can. I don’t care about tomorrow or next weekend, I focus on the moment to do my job on the track and enjoy the race like I did today. I’m happy with what I did because it was a great race. It’s a step forward and it’s nice to get my second win in F1, it’s a fantastic feeling and I feel on top of the world. It’s beautiful and it’s a nice way to start this second part of the season.”

Keep your feet on the ground

Norris rejoices, therefore, but the risk of crossing the finish line behind someone else has arisen once again in departurewith the position lost to Verstappen and then recovered: “I still don’t know what the reason is, I don’t know if it was my fault or the team’s, maybe both. – he added regarding the start shot – It wasn’t good today but I hope to do better next time. We didn’t create a gap to Red Bull, we have to be patient. Let’s not get too excited, it’s just a competition.. Today we were faster than Red Bull, but I think it was more Red Bull who had a bad day than we had an incredible day. You have to be patient. It was a good day, the car was very good and we definitely made a step forward, but I don’t want to get too excited. This weekend is over and now we think about the next one”.