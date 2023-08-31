Aksys Games has released the launch trailer for Norn9: Last Eraavailable today exclusively on Nintendo Switch. As previously anticipated in addition to the digital edition, available on Nintendo eShopand the physical Standard Edition will also be available for purchase a special Limited Edition in the company’s online store. This will include a copy of the game, a set of stickers, a color artbook, a fabric poster and an acrylic keychain.

We leave you now with the launch trailer for the game, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Source: Aksys Games