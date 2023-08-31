The first official information of the new Volkswagen Passat have been announced. The new generation of one of the most successful models of the German brand will be unveiled in all its details at the Munich Auto Show, better known as IAA Mobility 2023, scheduled from 5 to 10 September next. But Volkswagen did not want to waste time, issuing some of the official data and making known the first images of the new model.

Design and interiors

From an aesthetic point of view, the design of the Passat has been made even more powerful and aerodynamic, equipped with a high quality and numerous technical features. But the main innovations are found inside the passenger compartment: Volkswagen has decided to introduce a new generation of cockpits, featuring large displays and an intuitive menu structure that responds to feedback from the brand’s customers. Not only technology though: the German giant has also worked on the comfort on board, made even higher thanks to a generous space, effective soundproofing, new seats and the optional adaptive adjustment of the DCC Pro chassis.

New plug-in hybrids

A look also at the new products in the range of engines. Captained by two new plug-in hybrid engine solutions, which allow you to cover distances of approx 100 km in all-electric mode and support DC fast charging with a charging power of up to 50 kW: how many specifications, the system power output of these two PHEVs is 204hp and 272hp respectively, while the maximum battery capacity is 19.7kWh. The combination of the full electric engine and the new turbocharged petrol engine, a 1.5 TSI evo2, guarantees a total range of around 1,000 km.

Light hybrid and ICE

Another new feature brought to the new Passat is the 150 HP eTSI engine combined with 48 V mild hybrid drive, which transforms kinetic energy into electrical energy and which allows you to sail without using the combustion engine. They complete the range two turbo petrol engines 2.0 TSI with 204 HP and 265 HP, e three turbo diesel engines 2.0 TDI with 122PS, 150PS and 193PS. A DSG automatic gearbox is always standard, plus theThe 265 HP petrol and 193 HP diesel versions come with the intelligently controlled 4MOTION all-wheel drive as standard, while all other variants they have front wheel drive.