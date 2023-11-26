Normality at the beginning of the election day in Ceutí, where this Sunday the municipal elections of May 28 are repeated in two tables of the cultural center that were challenged by Vox because 27 votes disappeared, which had previously been counted as null.

During the morning, the leader of Vox in the Region of Murcia, José Ángel Antelo, visited the municipality, along with his party’s candidate, María Gil. He did not miss the opportunity to maintain that the residents of Ceutí “have the opportunity to speak out on the amnesty and the policies of Pedro Sánchez.” The PP candidate, Juan Felipe Cano, also visited the cultural center, who invited the neighbors to participate in this day to elect their future rulers.

The socialist Sonia Almela is risking retaining the mayor’s office, which PP and Vox could snatch from her in a vote to which 1,200 residents are called. On May 28, the elections gave the absolute majority to the PSOE with nine councilors, compared to five from the PP, two from Vox and one from Ciudadanos (the only seat that the liberal party won in the entire Region of Murcia).

But this Sunday’s votes are key because Vox was only three votes away from reaching the third councilor, while the PP only needed eight ballots to obtain the sixth councilor. Ceutí is one of the 43 municipalities throughout Spain where local elections must be partially repeated.