The rural houses of the Region will register practically normal occupancy next weekend despite the celebration of All Saints’ Day because this year it takes place on Wednesday and there is no long weekend. “In other years, this was a date of high occupancy when the long weekend was celebrated,” said the honorary president of the Rural Accommodation Association (Ruralmur), José Lucas, who specified that this year, as the date fell on a Wednesday, ” There is no bridge itself” and the occupation “remains a normal weekend.”

Occupancy is “practically zero” on All Saints’ Day, since “there are only about 10 occupied accommodations”, probably by young people who want to celebrate Halloween night. Regarding the weekend, he confirmed that “there are more reservations”, but “practically the same as a normal weekend”, less than 50%.