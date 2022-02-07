The Mexican soccer player Norma Palafox has become quite a sensation social networksnot only for its quality on the courts but also for its beauty that it shows outside of them, mainly in each of its Instagram posts.

Norma Palafox has made it clear that she is not only a soccer player by conquering the Liga MX Femenil, she has also shown that she is a complete athlete with her participation in Exatlón Estados Unidos where she became the first place winner.

The new player of the Tuzas del Pachuca has played two games with the Hidalgo team, both as a starter without yet being present on the scoreboard, adding 139 minutes so far in the Grita México Clausura 2022 tournament of the Women’s MX League.

this time Palafox She stole the eyes of her followers by showing her beautiful figure with a beautiful sports outfit of black pants and a black top from a day of rest in a square, adorning the photo with her beautiful smile, reaching thousands of likes and more than a thousand comments where the praise did not wait.

Norma Palafox showing off her beauty on a day off/Photo: Instagram

Norma Palafox He has been characterized by sharing part of his daily life on social networks, as well as his work on and off the fields, making his followers fall in love on social networks, in addition to showing his great figure in each of his publications.

