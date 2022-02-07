President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) once again criticized the Federal Supreme Court (STF) for not having yet judged a lawsuit filed by the federal government that asks for the standardization of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuels in the country.

“We are in the fifth or sixth consecutive week that the price of alcohol has dropped, but at the tip of the pump the price has not dropped. Why? Governors don’t want to lose revenue. How to solve? We have action in the Supreme. We are going to the fifth month that, unfortunately, the Supreme Court does not dispatch the action,” Bolsonaro said in an interview with VTV, an SBT affiliate on the coast of São Paulo.

The interview was recorded this morning at Palácio do Planalto – therefore, before the meeting between Bolsonaro and STF ministers Alexandre de Moraes and Edson Fachin, who went today to the Executive headquarters to deliver an invitation to the president for the inauguration ceremony of the new command of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

SBT has just aired an excerpt of the interview on its national programming. The entirety, however, will only be shown next Thursday at 12:15 pm on VTV.

In September 2021, the federal government went to the STF to force the National Congress to analyze a supplementary law that establishes a single rate on the ICMS on fuels, currently defined by each state. The Court, however, has not yet addressed the matter.

Unsuccessful in the legal strategy, the government is now betting on a Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) to relieve fuel and reduce its price at the pump. The measure, rejected by the economic team, is defended by the political wing to mitigate the impact of inflation on Bolsonaro’s popularity in the middle of an election year.

