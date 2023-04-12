Mexico.- Leaving aside her great soccer career in the Women’s MX League, Norma Palafox He is one of the most influential people in social networks in Mexico and it is that with more than 2 million fans They put it among the most followed in the country in sports, although now it has made the news for something totally different.

It is well known that Norma Palafox, in addition to playing soccer, has another talent and that is dancing. She has caused sensations for a long time with her great clips where she appears dancing and that is that in addition to her flirtatious movements, she also adds flavor with her outfits in which highlights its charms.

Now he put all this together and Norma Palafox gave away what has possibly been the best video so far in 2023. The Cruz Azul Femenil attacker was seen in swimsuit very flirtatious and very small while dancing. In the image you can see how the native of Sonora with her cell phone reveals her entire outfit, which consists of a swimsuit, a cap, and tennis shoes, allowing her to appreciate her anatomy from a close-up.

The publication of just a few seconds already has more than 234 thousand likes and thousands of comments in which the influencer and player receives compliments and many flowers for her beauty, which until now is like few others in the world. women’s mexican soccer.