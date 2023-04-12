Home page World

From: Magdalena Fuerthauer

Split

In Florida, a woman won $2 million in the crossword lottery. Previously, she used her savings for her daughter’s cancer therapy.

Lakeland – Sometimes miracles don’t just happen in fairy tales. When an American woman in the state of Florida persistently asked a gas station attendant to look for the last lottery ticket in the store again, she had no idea that she would be able to use the proceeds to pay for her daughter’s cancer therapy. Both the Florida lottery in a press release and local media.

Florida: Woman wins $2 million in crossword lottery

The lucky winner, Geraldine Gimblet, says she loves crossword puzzles. Her passion is so great that she regularly buys her own crossword scratch cards. This was also the case last Easter week, when, according to a press release, she wanted to buy such a ticket in a gas station in her hometown of Lakeland.

However, the gas station attendant told her that there were no more such lots, he had sold them all. “But I asked him to check again because I like the crossword scratchcards the best,” Gimblet says loudly Florida lottery. When you take a second look at the range, then the surprise: In fact, there was one very last lot.

Lottery win: woman hits jackpot in Florida

The scratch card cost ten dollars, then Gimblet puzzled at home. As it turned out shortly afterwards, the investment was well worth it for the American. Gimblet won the $2 million jackpot with her ticket. Another lottery winner was able to call a lot more money his own, but he squandered most of his money until the end of his life.

Together with her daughter and granddaughter, Gimblet finally drove to the lottery company’s headquarters in Tallahassee, the Florida capital, on Friday, April 7, 2023. There she claimed her winnings.

Her “passion for crossword puzzles” has paid off, according to the Florida lottery via Twitter. “But that’s just the beginning of a truly winning story!” Recently, a scandalous YouTuber caused a stir by claiming a €73 million jackpot.

Lotto in Florida: Winnings fund daughter’s cancer treatment

For months, the American winner had focused her resources on her daughter, who had breast cancer. “My mother used up all of her savings to take care of me when I was ill,” the daughter said in the press release.

So the timing seems perfect. The day her mother bought the last ticket at the gas station, she left the hospital for her final treatment, the daughter said. With the lottery win, Geraldine can now improve her finances again. It may well be one of the happiest days of the Gimblet family. Winnings are also regularly distributed in Germany, with frequent lottery numbers. (mef)