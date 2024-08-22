Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge: Previews, Guests and Streaming

Tonight, Thursday 22 August 2024, at 9:20 pm on Rai 1, Noos – L’avventura della conoscenza will be broadcast, the seven-episode scientific series by Rai Cultura dedicated to scientific dissemination and the various fields of knowledge hosted by Alberto Angela. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Previews and guests

The interventions of experts such as Massimo Polidoro, for fake news in information, Elisabetta Bernardi for nutrition and Emmanuele Jannini for sexuality will return, as will the splendid documentaries dedicated to Nature.

With Dario Fabbri and Carlo Lucarelli, instead, the themes of geopolitics and the great enigmas linked to science and investigation will be explored, while with the philosopher of science Telmo Pievani we will talk about the history of the planet and human evolution.

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti will be there to discuss with Alberto Angela the most interesting topics related to the upcoming challenges of space exploration. And again, young scholars of scientific subjects with their experiments and insights: from astrophysicist Luca Perri to physicist Giuliana Galati, from chemist Ruggero Rollini to astrophysicist Edwige Pezzulli and paleontologist Alessandro Chiarenza.

Finally, with the Director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii Gabriel Zuchtriegel, new themes of archaeology will be explored, to then continue the journey into the evolution of writing with the voice of Paola Cortellesi.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Noos – The Adventure of Knowledge live on TV and live streaming? The program, as mentioned, airs on Thursday evenings at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it.