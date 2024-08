Ben O’Connor won this Thursday in the sixth fraction of the Return to Spain, which was disputed between Jerez de la Frontera and Yunqueraof 185 kilometers, is the leader, while the best Colombian remains Einer Rubio.

The winner broke away, but the gap he made at the finish line was more than six minutes and the overall gap is more than five minutes.

Rankings

Stage

1. Ben O’Connor 4h 28m 12s

2. Marco Frigo at 4 min 33 s

3. Florian Lipowitz at 5 min 12 sec

12. Aleksandr Vlasov at 6 min 31 sec

14. Sepp Kuss mt

15. Harold Tejada mt

17. Richard Carapaz mt

24. Primoz Roglic mt

28. Joao Almeida mt

29. Daniel Martinez mt

30. Enric Mas mt

41. Einer Rubio mt

45. Nairo Quintana mt

General

1. Ben O’Connor 23h 28m 28s

2. Primoz Roglic at 4 min 51 s

3. Joao Almeida at 4 min 59 s

4. Florian Lipowitz at 5 min 18 sec

5. Enric mas at 5 min 23 s

13. Aleksandr Vlasov at 5 min 51 sec

15. Sepp Kuss at 6 min 05 s

23. Einer Rubio at 6 min 48 s

25. Harold Tejada at 6 min 57 s

32. Nairo Quintana at 8 min 21 s

37. Daniel Martinez at 9 min 27 s