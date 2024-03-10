Nominated for five statuettes, the film “The Holdovers” (Those who stay) is accused of plagiarism just hours before the start of the Oscars 2024.

The movie “The Holdovers” is nominated for five Oscar awardsincluded for best original screenplay, however its director, Alexander Payne was accused of plagiarism.

According to the magazineVarietyone of the screenwriters of the animated film “Luca” by Disney, Simon Stephensonaccused the director of “The Holdovers”, as well as screenwriter David Hemingson.

He screenwriter Stephenson accuses Peyne of plagiarizing “line by line” from the movie “Frisco” which he himself wrote since 2013, but was never produced.

“Frisco”, according to Varietytells the story of “a world-weary, middle-aged pediatrician who is forced to take care of a 15-year-old patient,” while “The Holdovers” is about a teacher, a student and a cafeteria manager who get trapped in a boarding school during the Christmas holidays.

According to Stephenson, Payne had access to the “Frisco” script, once in 2013 and later in 2019.

In addition, Stephenson noted that he received an email from one of his colleagues, who told him that Payne had read the script but It wasn't “exactly what I was looking for.” .

Stephenson added that he took the claim to Writers Guild of America (WGA).

