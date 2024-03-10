Orban called on European countries to develop the army and abandon hope in the United States
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that European countries should allocate money for the development of the army and weapons. This is what he's talking about reported in an interview with M1 TV channel.
“All European countries must have their own army and equipment, and we must be able to defend our own country or contribute to the overall military capabilities in the alliance,” he urged.
