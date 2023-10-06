Nokia has inaugurated a laboratory dedicated to 6G technology at its research and development center in India, a step that will see the Finnish company contribute to the country’s Bharat 6G Alliance, created to explore the future adoption of the next generation of networks. The laboratory is located in the heart of the Bangalore research hub and is the first of its kind in the country, as stated by Nokia itself. The company specified that the laboratory will be used to test a wide range of technologies in order to accelerate the development of 6G, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambition to give India a key role in standardization and implementation of this new technology. India’s Bharat 6G Alliance boasts participation from industry giants, including Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea and Tech Mahindra.

It is expected that this facility will collaborate closely with international alliances, including European cutting-edge research in the field of 6G, such as Hexa-X and Hexa-X-II. Exploratory activities within the lab will include research into “network-as-a-sensor” technology, which is expected to enable object and motion detection. Furthermore, the site will host an experimental platform for studies on algorithms, privacy and sustainable system design. Nokia also envisages this 6G laboratory to serve as a platform for industrial collaborations to explore the commercial opportunities offered by this cutting-edge technology. Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, added that the lab will focus on exploring use cases related to transportation safety, healthcare and education, demonstrating thus India’s commitment to shaping the future of next-generation communications networks.