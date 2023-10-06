Smiling is good for your health, and not only that. It is a panacea for mood, helps fight stress and anger, helps us in relationships with others and is scientifically proven to trigger a hormonal change, stimulating the production of the so-called ‘Dose’, or the 4 hormones of happiness : dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin and endorphin. When we smile or laugh we produce them in large quantities and this charge of hormones slowly changes the chemistry of our body and inevitably brings about a change on the outside too. Paolo Ricci, Laughter Yoga teacher, talks about the benefits of smiling and laughter on the occasion of World Smile Day, which since 1999 has been celebrated every year on the first Friday of October.

“If laughing is good blood – Salute Ricci, who in 2018 was appointed ‘Ambassador of laughter in the world’, tells Adnkronos – even smiling does us a lot of good from many points of view, just think that when we smile we activate about ten muscles, on the contrary when we get angry we put at least 70-80 of them into action, therefore with an excessive and negative energy investment. Therefore, it is much better for our face to smile”. According to some, in fact, a natural smile rejuvenates the face by at least 3 years and those who smile more can see their life expectancy extended by up to 7 years.

“In the activity of laughter yoga – explains Paolo Ricci, who holds online and in-person training courses in his center in Ostia as well as consultancy in the workplace – we learn to laugh even when there is no good reason to do so and this makes us react differently to what happens in our life. If there is something that makes us angry, by training in this practice, we will certainly not become ascetics who remain impervious to external ‘aggressions’, but we will have the ability to moderate the response, that is, no longer reacting with anger or with an emotion that creates internal discomfort but with a different response. In fact, when I give an answer – he explains – I take time and in awareness I take responsibility for it, unlike when I have a reaction, which is irresponsible, unaware and out of control.”

But smiling also helps the body relax, and relaxation allows the immune system to react more quickly and effectively to threats. If our immune system works better, we will get sick less and our health will improve, suggest the experts from the Laughter Academy. Not only that: smiling helps reduce blood pressure and slow down the heartbeat. This means that our heart will work better and without getting too tired. People who smile often are less likely to develop heart disease and enjoy better health.