The users Xbox seem to have understood that the future of gaming is digital: to demonstrate this, numerous sources report that the major European suppliers are ceasing the storage of physical securities for the Microsoft console.

This, as reported by VGC, would be due to the aforementioned companies' observation of the ever decreasing appeal of physical support on Xbox, which translates into tangible ever fewer sales.

In short, a drastic action taken by the major video game suppliers in Europe, who now seem to be ready to surrender towards digital edition consoles and digital copy market.

These are statements in this regard put forward by insider Christopher Dring:

A major publisher told me just before Christmas that across Europe several retailers had started to no longer carry Xboxes.

So the various companies started one after the other to no longer keep Xbox games in stock, Xbox is a digital console, the physical performance of the games is really low and, in the end, when you sell a console for which most of people just download games, it doesn't work anymore.

The margin on hardware is often quite small. I couldn't confirm it, I couldn't find which retailer it was, but it was an actual European editorial head who told me.



