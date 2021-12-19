Of all the teams in the NBA, the Cavs are among the least affected by the coronavirus. The situation has become really untenable in the last two weeksAll franchises have more or less significant casualties and many squads are in an unreal situation, which they cannot manage and which causes the conclusions that we draw from the games are not worth too much. But, between all that, the Cavaliers continue to add victories and place them in third place in the Eastern Conference with a 19-12 record. Sixth consecutive victory and promotion to the elite, with a position that they did not occupy since LeBron James was in Ohio and the entity thought more about rings and less about rebuilds. In other words: quite an achievement.

The Cavaliers beat the Bucks in Milwaukee. And yes, it went to a bucks full of casualties: they did not play Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood, Bobby Portis, Brook Lopez, Wesley Matthews and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The health and safety protocols of the coronavirus, the most heard phrase in the NBA in the last month, have taken many players ahead and Mike Budenholzer has no choice but to pull what is out there as best he can and try to fix the moment season in which it is. The Bucks, by the way, are overtaken by the Cavaliers themselves with this loss and also by the Heat, and they are left with a 19-13 record. Although right now, of course, everything is geared towards the games passing and the casualties coming back as soon as possible.

Ricky was the best player on a team that dominated from start to finish: 15 points, 5 rebounds and 10 assists for the Spanish point guard, who adds his fourth double-double of the season. and his second consecutive game with 10 or more assists after 12 against the Rockets. In addition, the Cavs have achieved all the victories of their particular streak by a difference of 10 or more points and have developed a spectacular game with which, at the moment, no one can compete, low through, in the NBA. And all of it with a supreme Ricky who has established himself as the spiritual and moral leader of a young group that likes and it is a ray of light within an NBA plunged in the darkness of the coronavirus.

In addition to Ricky, 23 points from Cedi Osman, 22 from Darius Garland (with 10 of 13 in field goals) and 15, with 7 rebounds and 4 assists from un Kevin Love who a few months ago seemed like he didn’t want to play basketball and now has a special glow in his eyes again. And 14 of Jarret Allen, who continues to oppose the All Star with all deserves. And in the bucks, or strangers or old acquaintances: Jordan Nwora went to 28 points, Sandro Mamukelashvili to 17, George Hill to 14 and DeMarcus Cousins ​​had some streak of the player that he was in his day: 12 points, 12 rebounds, 1 assist, 5 steals and 1 block. A defeat that cannot be overstated for the Bucks due to losses, but that does confirm the good moment of the Cavaliers. A team that is in fashion.