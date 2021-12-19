The Nordic and Baltic countries are eager to participate in negotiations on security guarantees to disrupt them. This opinion was expressed by Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov.

According to him, the heads of the ministries of defense of Denmark, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Norway, Sweden and Finland have already made statements about the inadmissibility of the requirements declared by Russia. As the senator is convinced, for this reason, negotiations on security guarantees should be conducted between the United States and the Russian Federation.

“As the history of relations between the United States and Russia shows, the prospect of such agreements that will strengthen their mutual security depends only on them,” he wrote on his Telegram channel on December 18.

Pushkov pointed out that only the US authorities can regulate the flight of their bombers near the borders of the Russian Federation, and are also capable of deploying American missile systems on the territory of Ukraine.

“It’s another matter if the United States wants to hide behind the opinion of its allies in order to abandon serious negotiations with Russia. But this does not promote them anywhere from the point of view of their own security, “the senator summed up.

On Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Russia had offered the United States to hold talks on security guarantees exclusively on a bilateral basis, stressing that the participation of other countries would make them meaningless.

On the same day, it became known that the United States was going to give a response to the RF proposals on security guarantees next week. According to a White House source, the US presidential administration found some of the proposals useful and others unacceptable.

Earlier, on December 17, Ryabkov said that Russia had formed a team to negotiate with the United States on security guarantees. The diplomat called on his American colleagues to determine, in turn, their composition.

Also on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees. As follows from the documents, in particular, the alliance should refuse to conduct any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia.