Events | Festival company Loud’n Live, which filed for corporate restructuring, has debts of 4.8 million euros

In serious ones the indebtedness of the music event company Loud’n Live Promotions, which is in financial difficulties, has continued even last summer.

Loud’n Live Promotions announced two weeks ago that it submitted a corporate reorganization application to the district court of Southern Ostrobothnia. The application became public today, Monday. According to it, the company has a total of 4.8 million euros in debt, while in the financial statements dated to the end of February, the company’s equity was 4.3 million euros in the red.

In the financial period that included the festival summer 2022, the company made losses of almost 1.4 million euros with a turnover of 7.2 million euros.

Loud’n Live’s biggest creditors are its CEO Kalle Keskinen and his father, a major investor Jaakko Keskinen. Kalle Kesinen owes 1.1 million euros, Jaakko Kesinen and his Uness Capital investment company slightly less than one million.

The remaining 2.7 million euros are distributed among several hundred creditors. The biggest creditor outside Keskinen’s close circle is the program agency Primetime, which has a little over 220 thousand euros in receivables.

In addition, the Estonian Event Center, which rents out festival infrastructure, Lassila & Tikanoja, which does waste management, Seinäjoki IT company Mr Developer and the copyright organization Teosto have received more than one hundred thousand euros.

The main part of Loud’n Live’s debts is about receivables of some thousands of euros.

Monday afternoon Keskinen did not respond to HS’s call request, but sent an email. HS would have liked to ask Keskini how the financial information revealed in the restructuring application relates to the optimistic estimates he presented earlier about the company’s future.

According to the restructuring announcement, with the arrangement, the company’s “business will continue to be productive practically immediately”. Likewise, the company expects a positive result in its fiscal year ending in February. The additional interim financial statement made for the restructuring application has been classified by order of the district court.

Keskinen did not directly answer HS’s questions, but wrote that it is not possible to talk about ongoing renovation issues. According to him, “arrangements are being made, things are unfinished, but they will be fixed”.

“With the restructuring, investors were able to invest money better. The concerts at the end of the year are positive, and they will be done without anything else, and the tickets are moving really well,” Keskinen writes.

Generally Kalle Keskinen from Seinjoki, known as a “celebrity promoter”, is the CEO of Loud’n Live and the only board member.

Events organized by the company include Seinäjoki Vauhtiajot, Saaristo Open in Kaarina, Radio Nova festival in Helsinki and Tapiola festival in Espoo. This year, it plans to organize, for example, concerts by The Manhattan Transfer and Jethro Tull, as well as Samuli Edelmann’s and Reino Nordin Christmas tours.

During the past year, the company has been in the headlines numerous times due to its financial uncertainties.

Most recently, HS and other media reported last week Yona about the cancellation of the Christmas tour. According to Yona’s program agency All Day Agency, the cancellation was due to unpaid advance payments. According to Keskinen, the cancellation was not due to the organizing company Loud’n Live, but to the fact that ticket sales had not gone as desired.

Kalle Keskinen writes in his email that, for example, the invoice sent by All Day for Yona’s tour appears in the restructuring application, even though the tour is not being done now.

Even if all of All Day Agency’s receivables were Yona’s tour advance payments, it would still only be one and a half percent of Loud’n Live’s total liabilities.

In company restructuring an attempt is made to revive the viable business of an insolvent company so that its operations can continue. Typically, some of the debt is forgiven, and a payment program is set up for the rest, where compliance is strictly monitored.

The restructuring procedure requires that at least two creditors, whose debts total 20 percent of all receivables, support it. In the case of Loud’n Live, Jaakko Keskinen’s personal and his investment company Uness Capital’s debts just exceed the 20 percent limit.

The restructuring application can also be rejected if it is likely that the restructuring program will not fix the company’s financial situation in a sustainable way.

If the company is not approved for debt restructuring, it will be declared bankrupt. For many creditors, advocating restructuring is a more attractive option than bankruptcy because it might offer them some kind of chance to get at least some of the assets that belong to them. However, debts cannot be collected during the restructuring.

Loud’n Live has suffered from significant profitability problems throughout its operating history since 2010.