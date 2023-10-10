You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
He died this Tuesday, October 10, in the morning.
Twitter: @profCGoldin
He died this Tuesday, October 10, in the morning hours.
Claudia Goldin, the winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Economics, confirmed the death of Amartya Sen this Tuesday.
This Tuesday, October 10, The death of the Nobel Prize winner in economics was confirmed, Amartya Sen, at 89 years old. This was announced by the recent winner of the Nobel Prize in Economics and one of her students, Claudia Goldin.
The American economist confirmed Sen’s death through a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which she expressed: “Terrible news. My beloved professor Amartya Sen has passed away a few minutes ago. “I have no words.”
Given this, The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, also expressed his condolences through the social network. “Amartya Sen, one of the world’s most brilliant economists and a thinker of global social justice, has died.”
Amarty Sen is recognized for his contribution to human developmentwith books such as “Development and freedom” or “The idea of justice.”
