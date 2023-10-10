TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivleeva revealed her beauty secrets after losing 14 kilograms. Relevant stories appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

The 32-year-old influencer answered subscribers’ question about whether she does cosmetic procedures. Ivleeva stated that she had never injected fillers before and was able to refuse a number of manipulations after changes in appearance.

“The shape of the face has changed, the swelling has gone, the problem with the oval of the face, which I tried to keep in good shape in various ways, has gone away. I could do some kind of cosmetic ultrasound procedure,” admitted Ivleeva.

In addition, the TV star added that she avoids serious interventions and tries to maintain natural beauty. “I do photorejuvenation to strengthen the skin. And I just have good care, I like to take care of myself with creams, serums and other things,” she noted.

Previously, Ivleeva revealed a simple way to grow hair. According to the blogger, she doesn’t do anything special for this.