Dhe Norwegian author Jon Fosse will receive this year’s Nobel Prize for Literature. The Swedish Academy announced this on Thursday in Stockholm. He received the award “for his innovative plays and prose, which give a voice to the unspeakable,” it said.

Last year, the Nobel Prize in Literature, worth ten million Swedish crowns (currently around 920,000 euros), went to the French writer Annie Ernaux. The awards gala traditionally takes place on December 10th in Sweden’s capital Stockholm, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel’s death.

In 2021, the London-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah was honored with the Nobel Prize, the first time an African author had been honored in 18 years. In 2020, the American poet Louise Glück received the prestigious award.