Attack dog bites jogger to death in Austria. Flowers and candles lie on the field path after the fatal dog attack. © Team Fotokerschi/Kerschbaummay/APA/dpa

After the fatal dog attack on the jogger, the public prosecutor’s office is expanding the investigation. The dog owner is now facing a longer prison sentence.

Naarn – According to police, a fighting dog inflicted countless bite wounds on a jogger. The 60-year-old jogger apparently had no chance. According to the autopsy, the woman died of high blood loss as a result of the many bites, a spokeswoman for the Linz public prosecutor’s office confirmed according to media reports on Thursday. The public prosecutor’s office is now investigating suspicions of grossly negligent homicide, reports the Crown newspaper. The dog owner therefore faces a maximum penalty of up to three years.

Fatal attack dog attack in Austria – owner faces three years in prison

The dog owner was injured in the fatal attack on the dirt road and needs to be treated in hospital. She tried to tear away her American Staffordshire, according to the Austrian police. The 37-year-old has not yet been able to be interviewed.

According to the police’s initial findings, the woman was walking with her dog on a leash on a dirt path in Naarn (Perg district, Austria) on Monday (October 2nd) around 9:15 a.m. As the 60-year-old jogger ran past the two, the American Staffordshire suddenly attacked. The dog owner could no longer control her dog. The male dog was not wearing a muzzle. This is not mandatory in Upper Austria. According to ORF, it was only after the fatal bite that the 37-year-old managed to drag the animal away from the 60-year-old and bring it home. Then she alerted the emergency services.

Jogger’s death after dog bite – public prosecutor expands investigation

According to media reports, a case of negligent homicide was initially opened against the dog owner. The investigation has now been expanded to include grossly negligent homicide. If possible charges arise, the dog owner will have to answer to the regional court.

There are loud noises about the fighting dog “Elmo”. Crown newspaper Among other things, photos emerged showing the animal training three years ago. You can see the Staffordshire Terrier attacking a trainer and biting. The dog owners, however, emphasized that “Elmo” was purely a family dog ​​and was not trained as a protection dog. It remains to be seen whether there will actually be an indictment in court and then a verdict.

After a fatal dog attack on a jogger – all the dogs, including the puppies, are gone

The dog owner and her partner apparently bred American Staffordshire, like the ORF reported. Five adult fighting dogs and currently a litter of kittens were properly registered at the home address. There were no complaints in the community in Upper Austria. After the fatal attack, the male dog was euthanized on Monday morning. The four other dogs and seven puppies were voluntarily given away on Tuesday evening.

“I am glad that the owner responded to the neighbors’ demands. This means that the greatest pressure is now out,” said Mayor of the municipality of Naarn, Martin Gaisberger Crown newspaper. On Tuesday, the municipality issued a strict muzzle requirement for the remaining dogs.

The terrible incident sparked a debate in Austria about stricter dog ownership laws and uniform rules for fighting dogs. So far, dog ownership in Austria has been a state matter. In Upper Austria there are currently no special requirements for keeping dogs of certain breeds. “When registering a dog, regardless of breed, a six-hour course must be completed to demonstrate expertise,” it says Country website to experience. It was only in the spring that a pit bull got completely out of control in Germany. The aggressive animal injured six people and the dog’s owner was also bitten on the leg. Police officers resorted to weapons. (ml)