You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Narges Mohammadi
Narges Mohammadi
The award is given to her for her ‘fight against the oppression of women in Iran’.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
After experts pointed out that with the increase in conflicts this year there was a possibility that the Nobel Peace Prize would not be awarded to anyone, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the award to Narges Mohammadi.
According to the event’s official networks, the award is given to her “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all.”
News in development..
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Nobel #Peace #Prize #Narges #Mohammadi #wins #award #fight