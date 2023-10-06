In addition to the rescuers, the intervention of some hero witnesses, such as Bujar Bucaj, was fundamental in the terrible accident in Mestre

A new moving story about the dramatic accident from Mestre was provided by Bujar Bucaj, a 43-year-old Kosovar who was in a nearby place at the time of the tragedy and witnessed the whole scene. Having intervened immediately, he rescued two children, two brothers.

A real massacre it’s the one that happened in Mestre around dinner time on Tuesday 3 October. A bus carrying tourists from all over Europe fell from an overpass and then caught fire.

The electric vehicle had left the center of Venice shortly before and was headed towards a camping in Marghera.

Unfortunately, the outcome was catastrophic. Unfortunately, 21 people, including men, women, young or older people, and even some minors, have lost his life.

Other 15 people instead they were injured, some of them very seriously.

A camera surveillance of the area has resumed the tragic moments of the fall and the impact of the bus with the ground.

THE first to intervenetogether with the rescuers who arrived promptly on site, were some witnesses who happened to be in those parts and did not hesitate to help as much as they could.

Two workers originally from Gambia, for example, have literally thrown into the flames and they extracted several people, some alive, others unfortunately already dead.

Mestre accident: the man who saved two little brothers

Then there was Bujar Bucaja 43-year-old Kosovar, who witnessed the scene from the pub he owns and who, like the two Gambians, he didn’t hesitate a moment in running to help those in need.

Interviewed by Fanpage.itthe man has recounted those tragic moments.

He said he saw everything and that it seemed to him that the whole bridge was coming down. So he went out into the street and met a man with his son in his arms, who told him about the bus fall.

Bujar immediately ran, crossing the binaries and arriving immediately on site. She heard the desperate screams of those who were still in there: “They asked for help in all languages“.

Then he approached and saw two children, two little brothers. He immediately extracted them and moved them away, while the same they kept asking them about their mother.

Moved, the man then said that he had discovery That that woman didn’t make it.