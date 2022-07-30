Teenagers from Donetsk visited the Patriarchal Metochion in Peredelkino during the celebration of the Baptism of Russia. 60 teenagers visited local museums, got acquainted with Russian culture and Christian shrines.

“Today was an interesting journey through Peredelkino, through Chukovsky’s house. It was all very interesting. Being in this place inspired me to read a lot. I want to come home and re-read a lot of books,” said Ulyana.

“I am interested in this culture, I love it, it is close to me. Therefore, I think it would be useful to learn a lot about her,” Dmitry added.

In Moscow, the children’s program includes visits to museums, attractions, an oceanarium and various master classes.

On June 26, school No. 2 in the village of Veselovskoye, Zaporozhye region, invited Russian servicemen to participate in fun starts together with schoolchildren. The second school in Veselovsky resumed work on June 1. Now it is visited by more than 50 people. The fighters themselves say that communication with children supports them morally.

On July 19, Maria Lvova-Belova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, launched a project in the Donbass for the social adaptation of adolescents who survived the hostilities. The project will work in the format of visiting sessions. The first of them has already taken place in Mariupol.

On May 30, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin signed a decree stating that orphans and children left without parental care, as well as incapacitated persons who are citizens of the LPR, DPR or Ukraine, can obtain Russian citizenship in a simplified manner.