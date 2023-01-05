The actor of the acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things, Noah Schanpp, shook social networks by posting a TikTok in which he revealed his sexual orientation. “I told my family that I am gay,” the 18-year-old celebrity expressed in part of the clip. The video has gone viral in a few seconds and his fans have not been slow to express their support for him. As is recalled, until a few months ago, his fans linked him romantically with his best friend, the also actress Millie Bobby Brown, despite the fact that she maintains a relationship with Jake Bongiovi.

As is known, Schnapp does not usually tell details of his private life in interviews, so the video surprised thousands of users. The Hollywood star narrated how this secret affected him throughout his adolescence, but that he was pleasantly surprised by the response from his loved ones. “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know,'” he said.