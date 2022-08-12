“The Endless Story” is one of those classic films that abound in the collective memory of those who grew up watching the 80’s cinema that today is considered a cult movie. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen and inspired by the work of Michael Ende, it is difficult not to remember the character of Atreyuthe hero of the Fantasy kingdom, played by actor Noah Hathaway.

The feature film was released in 1984, making it almost 40 years since we last saw Noah Hathaway. What happened to his life after that famous role?

Noah Hathaway played Atreyu in “The Neverending Story,” a classic movie. Photo: Warner Bros.

Noah Hathaway, the only Atreyu

Of course, the protagonist of “The Neverending Story” (called “The Neverending Story” in some countries) was Bastian, played by Barrett Oliver. However, Noah Hathaway was never far behind in his role as Atreyu.

In fact, to achieve a correct interpretation, he had to learn to climbing and riding, among other stunts, because the director didn’t like using stunt doubles. In fact, during his training he suffered a fall in which two vertebrae were broken fracture that left sequels.

Noah Hathaway was Atreyu in “The Neverending Story”, an 80’s movie that went down in history as a cult movie classic. Photo: Warner Bros.

But, before achieving the role that gave him world fame, Hathaway appeared in TV commercials and when he was 7 he gave life to Boxey in the series “Galactica: Battle Star”. Later she was in other television productions, such as “The last convertible” and “With eight is enough”.

The Harry Potter the world forgot

Although his career was taking off and his performance as Atreyu had earned him an award for Best Young Actor at the Saturn AwardsNoah Hathaway He never had a role of such magnitude again.

In fact, in 1986 he played Harry Potter Jr. in the film “Torok, the troll”, by John Carl Buechler, which, 15 years later, would be forgotten by the popular version of JK Rowling starring Daniel Radcliffe.

A new Noah Hathaway

After announcing the end of his acting career in 1994, Noah Hathaway tried his hand at an old passion: dancing, something he had to give up early due to injuries. But this, far from discouraging him, prompted him to continue looking for another job.

Noah Hathaway in 2022. Photo: Noah Hathaway/Instagram

Later, Hathaway practiced Martial Arts and even became black belt in tang soo do and shotokan karate. Then it was boxer of muay thai and he learned american kenpo.

But, as if the above were not enough, Noah also competed in Supersport motorcycle races, it was certified pistol instructor by the National Rifle Association and is a professional tattoo artist.