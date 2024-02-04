Beijing no longer issues visas to Lithuanian citizens. In Vilnius people are wondering whether the move is related to the EU Commission backing down.

EFor a while it seemed as if things were smoothing out between China and Lithuania. At the end of November, Beijing lifted its tariff blockade on goods from the small country; its Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis spoke of a “process of normalization of relations”. But when Landsbergis appeared at the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Saturday, he sounded completely different.

He said he had to inform his colleagues about a new case of “intimidation.” China has “restricted travel between our two countries and all diplomatic contacts.” Since January 24, the Chinese Embassy has stopped issuing entry visas to Lithuanian citizens. This means that the bilateral conflict has flared up again – which could have repercussions for the entire European Union.