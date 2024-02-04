His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, during a telephone call with His Excellency Ghazali Othmani, President of the United Republic of the Comoros, discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to develop them in various aspects, especially economic, investment and development, in line with development priorities and achieving sustainable prosperity in the country. The two countries.

During the phone call, His Highness also congratulated His Excellency Ghazali Othmani on the occasion of his re-election as President of the United Republic of the Comoros for a new term in the recent presidential elections.

His Highness expressed his wishes to President Azali Othmani for success in leading his country and achieving the aspirations of his people towards development and progress, looking forward to continuing to work together during the next stage in order to strengthen the relations of the two countries for the good of their peoples.

For his part, the Comorian President expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness the Head of State for his congratulations and the sincere feelings he expressed towards his country and its people, stressing his mutual keenness to strengthen the relations of the two countries and push them to broader levels of cooperation in various fields that serve their common interests.