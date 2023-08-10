The Bosnian, Pioli’s protégé, is looking to extend his contract to 2.5 million. But with Bennacer’s return away, the Rossoneri could strike another blow: Dominguez and the Serbian from Porto are in the sights

Marco Fallisi

The more days go by, the more the Milan weather alert changes color: the clouds arriving from Turkey could go the way of cyclone Circe, skimming Milan without doing any damage. In the sky above Rade Krunic, clear spells are announced which could soon translate into long-term sunny days: Milan have decided, Rade is and will be the central pivot of Pioli’s 4-3-3 and for this reason he will be armored with a renewal (and adjustment) of the contract expiring in 2025. Fenerbahçe, who had tempted the Bosnian midfielder with a decidedly richer contract than the current one, are now further away: barring raises with essential figures, Krunic will remain the Rossoneri.

Tuesday evening, at the Berlusconi trophy, while De Ketelaere wasn't even sitting in the stands (the Belgian is dealing with Atalanta), Krunic was regularly in his place despite the Turkish sirens: Rade directed the traffic between Loftus-Cheek and Reijnders. Musah's arrival won't change things: the others rotate, Krunic is the man Pioli can't do without, at least not in a Milan designed with a 4-3-3 formation. Concept reiterated by the coach in front of the microphones: «For me the midfield is complete like this, I like it, I'm happy with the players I have and I hope to continue with them. Do you think I would send a player who doesn't train well onto the field? It's the attitudes that count, not the words, and Krunic has never been wrong». Pioli's idea is the same as the club's, which is working to reformulate the Bosnian's salary: Krunic, who now earns one and a half million a season, will be offered a contract worth around 2.5 million a year. A significant increase for a footballer who turns 30 in October; an increase that would cost Milan 4.6 million gross per year (Krunic, who arrived in 2019 from Empoli, does not enjoy the tax benefits of the Growth Decree): to understand, a salary of 2.5 million gross would weigh as much as those of Tomori and Giroud. The ball will then pass to Rade: marry the Rossoneri cause, with a leading role and a richer salary, or press to fly to Fenerbahçe from his friend Dzeko?

Pioli's words in Monza also help to better focus on Milan's room for maneuver in midfield: with Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Krunic and Pobega, managers and the coach do not feel the urgency of other midfielders. However, considering that for Bennacer's return it will be necessary to wait until February, a further reinforcement cannot be excluded, perhaps based on the opportunities at the end of August. So watch out for Nico Dominguez, en route with Bologna and waiting for Milan (but also being sought by Fenerbahçe), and Marko Grujic from Porto: the Serbian has experience in the Champions League and characteristics suited to Pioli's football. Milan has taken information, for now we are at this. Porto is an expensive shop: it's worth waiting for the end-of-market sales.