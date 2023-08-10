Puerta del Sol 11.00 / 33 degrees

The hottest place in Madrid is under the suit Chucky the devil toy with which Carlos has dressed this morning. This 55-year-old Peruvian lives in there every day with whom he tries to get a few coins by ‘scaring’ the tourists who walk through the Puerta del Sol. a few coins “to put something in my mouth,” he explains. The drama multiplies from the throat up. Adding to the hellish costume is a felt mask and a red wig like that of the popular movie doll. Under it, Carlos wears a cloth over his head and a surgical mask to prevent sweat from soaking the costume and leaving a bad smell. Of all the possible disguises, Carlos has chosen one that worked for him in January when he began looking for his life, but that in August he would suffocate a Berber. Next to him, about twenty workers, most of them South American emigrants, finish paving the square, alternating the work with the jug and the bottle of water. Not a shadow nearby in the newly remodeled plaza. The new stone of the Puerta del Sol is especially intense for the heat and the only nearby trees look like ceramic.

Two workers cool off in Madrid’s Puerta del Sol. alvaro garcia

Getafe 13.00 / 35 degrees

Two workers, Jose and Amador, lay the pavement tiles next to Felipe Calleja street in Getafe. Jose, 55, takes a break under a tree, and his partner Amador, 49, sweats profusely kneeling among the sand, gravel and cement to align the tiles. Both, workers of a Ferrovial subsidiary, have brought forward the entrance to the work at 7:00 to avoid being exposed to the hours when the sun is more intense. “You’re at work and you don’t remember how hot it is, until you stop and realize how hot you are,” says Jose. At this time of the afternoon, the thermometers mark the highs of a heat wave that hits the municipalities in the south of the Community of Madrid the hardest. “Every summer is more or less the same. I have been working on the street for 25 years and in August you always suffer more, ”explains his partner. Amador speaks with a certain indifference about the heat because before this he worked on the asphalting of roads near Móstoles “and that was really scary,” he recalls.

A person covers himself from the sun with an umbrella on a street in Getafe. alvaro garcia

Parla 14.00 / 39 degrees

The expert in data and analysis of El País, Kiko Llaneras, quoted on Wednesday in the chain SER a study by Esteban Moro in which millions of messages on Twitter and Facebook were analyzed that crossed with the existing temperature and, according to which, on hot days we insult more and we are more irascible. The attacks on the networks multiplied from 30 degrees and, when they exceeded 40 degrees, they skyrocketed. This is not the case with Jose, who with some joy dismantles the Parla market stall where he sells pickles and dried fruit despite the fact that far fewer people than usual came this Wednesday. “They buy better there,” he says, pointing to the air-conditioned Carrefour in front of him. Born in Extremadura and used to the heat, Jose feels much hotter this year than previous years. “The heat is unbearable and fewer people come and we can’t display a large part of the product either because it gets damaged,” he explains. “Everything that is olives, Valencian onion we have to keep it cold in the truck because it goes bad right away,” he explains. Jose can pause to speak because he waits for the irons in his stall to cool and now they burn when he tries to disassemble his stall. Tomorrow, with a similar heat, he will repeat the process of building his street vendor stand in Plaza Elíptica, then in Leganés and finally Horcasitas.

Two workers collect their street stall at the Parla market. alvaro garcia

I paint 15.00 / 40 degrees

Last year, the death of José Antonio González, a 60-year-old garbage collector who died in Vallecas due to heat stroke, helped change the legislation to prevent public workers from having to be on the street during the hottest hours. His death is known to almost all the workers interviewed, but it was especially commented on among garbage collectors such as José, 46, who is hanging from the back of Pinto’s garbage truck, and Silvia, 42, who drives the vehicle while Watch your partner in the rearview mirror. “Yes, of course the case was discussed. We are clear that you have to be careful and stop from time to time when it comes to drinking or going to a cool place, ”he explains. For the garbage collector, “this year the heat feels more aggressive than previous years,” he says with a bucket in hand about to dump it into the truck. “I should wear a helmet during the working day, but it’s impossible in this heat,” he adds resignedly. Among other measures adopted by his company, “no truck that does not have air conditioning in perfect condition can operate,” he explains. Silvia, from behind the wheel, points out the remedy that works best for her: the portable cooler with water that she carries with her in the truck and from which they both take bottles of water every few buckets.

A thermometer shows the temperature this Wednesday in Pinto. alvaro garcia

Puerta del Sol 16.00 / 40 degrees

Back in the center of Madrid, the study cited by Kiko Llaneras on irascibility makes sense. Three of the five kiosks that opened their doors a month and a half ago in the recently remodeled Puerta del Sol, with a modern iron and methacrylate design, are at this time of Wednesday afternoon a crematory oven in which the clerk is roasted. Among fans, key rings, magnets, tourist guides and souvenirs of all kinds, 27-year-old José Gil survives, seeking oxygen under a tiny air conditioning tube. He can only get close to the box from time to time “because the air doesn’t reach there and the heat is unbearable,” he explains. Due to the design of the kiosks, the sun enters the premises like a laser sword, scorching everything in its path, which is why they have had to cover the windows with car sunshades. While the clientele sinks and stops coming, unable to stay more than two minutes in the premises, he heroically endures next to the soda machine. The tobacconist next door, confirming the collective anger when the temperature exceeds 40 degrees, rants against the design of the new kiosks in which they must work and the duration of a work “that never ends”.

One of the kiosks opened a month and a half ago in Puerta del Sol. alvaro garcia

