The tattoo, on and off the soccer fields, is no longer considered a weirdness but is socially embedded in the standards of modern society. However, it is undeniable that the heroes of the ball show a particular appreciation for the art of tattooing, to the point that in a team it is now more difficult to find those who do not have tattoos, rather than someone who has been transformed into a canvas by an artist of the ink. A war now lost, therefore, for those who do not appreciate tattoos? Well, no. There remains one last oasis in this regard: China. The Sun in fact reports that a document of the General Administration of Sport of China, entitled “Tips for improving the management of footballers” speaks of a ban on tattoos …

TATTOOS – “National teams at all levels will have to strictly implement the required measures, to demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese footballers and to set a good example for the club. National and Under 23 athletes are prohibited from getting new tattoos. who already have them must be removed. In case of special circumstances and in agreement with the team, the players will have to cover the tattoos during training and matches. ” The decision by the federation is part of a series of measures taken in all fields, from school to sport, to counter the spread of values ​​contrary to the traditions of the country of the Dragon. No excessive haircuts, too flashy clothes and, for God’s sake, no tattoos.

CRUSADE – A crusade that had already begun in 2018 and that had seen many players start covering tattoos during their national team matches. Now, however, we move to the next level, considering that the Sun speaks of an absolute ban for youth teams to include tattooed footballers in their squads. So, either removal, or goodbye to football. All to “improve the sense of mission, responsibility and honor, to create a national team capable of winning and fighting with an excellent way of playing”. In short, the goal is to make a selection more competitive that in all probability will also fail to access Qatar 2022. And if the best way to do this is to ban tattoos … well, that’s all to be seen.

December 30, 2021 (change December 30, 2021 | 13:50)

