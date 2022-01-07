No step back. Lega Serie A, with a press release, “firmly reaffirms its confidence in being able to continue the conduct of its competitions” (championship, Italian Cup and Super Cup) “as scheduled, thanks to the application of the organizational regulations approved yesterday by the League Council “.

requests to the government

–

“As per the note released yesterday – continues the press release -, the Serie A League also hopes that in the government meeting next Wednesday it will be possible to clearly identify the coordination tools of the local ASL to ensure uniform management of Covid-19 situations in the teams “.