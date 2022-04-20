NATO | Coalition leaders of Finland and Sweden convinced in the United States: Senate support is vital for NATO membership

“The unequivocal view in our meetings has been that support can be found,” said Petteri Orpo alongside Ulf Kristersson.

Washington

Finland and Swedish opposition and coalition leaders Petteri Orpo and Ulf Kristersson were on Wednesday with one smile in Washington.

This was because, according to their interpretation, U.S. decision-makers stand firmly behind Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO membership – including opposition Republicans, who the Coalition Party considers to be its sister party.

“The unequivocal view in our meetings has been that support can be found,” Orpo said of the trip that lasted the week.

“That this is now up to you. Go ahead. ”

Orpolle and it was estimated to Kristersson that ratification of Finland’s NATO membership in the United States would not be a matter of days, but not of months. The orphan concluded from this that the matter would be dealt with in a few weeks.

“They understand that a U.S. ratification decision would accelerate, and it would have a huge impact on how other NATO countries operate.”

Ratification of Finland’s NATO membership would require the support of two-thirds of the US Senate, ie the Republican senators of the opposition party. Should the decision be delayed, it could also be affected by the November by-elections, in which Republicans may gain a majority.

“No one really questioned that [Suomen jäsenyys] would go through there, ”Orpo said.

Petteri Orpo (front) and Ulf Kristersson at the Finnish Embassy in Washington on Wednesday.

Orphan and Kristersson did not meet any senators in Washington because the Senate is on vacation. They met with senators, such as the leader of the Republican Group Mitch McConnelladvisers and the Deputy Foreign Minister Karen Donfriedin and the Director of European Affairs of the White House Security Council Amanda Sloatinwho is also president Joe Biden special assistant.

In addition, the meeting list included experts from incubators.

On Wednesday Sweden jerked: In the Aftonbladet survey, Sweden’s NATO membership supported a record high proportion of Swedes, 57 per cent. It is already close to the support measured in Finland.

“It confirmed my basic feeling that Sweden is only a couple of weeks behind Finland in the NATO case,” Kristersson said.

“I can’t think of Finland joining NATO without Sweden.”

Kristersson repeatedly stressed the need for concurrency in the membership process. Listening to him, it almost conveyed the idea that Sweden was joining NATO because Finland was joining, and not so much from its own security point of view.

“I really don’t mean that. I want Sweden to make an independent decision, but it is natural for us to do this together with Finland, both with our own eyes and those of other countries, ”Kristersson replied.

“I don’t know anyone who thinks our interplay wouldn’t be almost self-evident.”

Orphan commented that the simultaneous application of Finland and Sweden would also provide “herd protection” before ratification.

Russia would certainly react more or less sadly to membership applications, but Finland and Sweden would not receive NATO Article 5 security guarantees until membership enters into force.

Was there a message from US policymakers that Finland can otherwise rely on its security during this time?

“Yes, you could say that. The most common question in this regard was ‘what can we do for you’ because Article five would not be valid, ”Orpo said.

He reaffirmed his belief in a wide range of security-enhancing cooperation with the United States.

“NATO certainly wants Sweden and Finland to remain as secure as possible during this time.”

Finland and the Swedish Conservative parties are long-standing supporters of NATO. Orpo’s trip to the United States also aroused criticism in Finland in advance. Last Sunday Osmo Soininvaara (green) rebuked Orphans on Twitter that foreign policy talks with foreign powers do not belong to the opposition.

Orpo described this discussion as a breeze from the times of Finnishization.

“Couldn’t it be possible to come to the 2020s, when everyone can talk about security policy?” he said.

“The difference, of course, is that only the government can negotiate. But we can talk and bring and get information, which is important. ”

Orpo pointed out that he had discussed the trip in advance in good agreement with the President of the Republic Sauli NiinistöMinister of Foreign Affairs Pekka Haaviston (green) and Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (center). He also reminded that Finland’s NATO membership is a decision of Parliament and not of the government, and thus belongs equally to the opposition.

For example, the director of the Research Council of the University of Helsinki Tuomas Forsberg did not marvel at the NATO travel of the opposition leaders at all.

“Yes, opposition politicians also visit abroad and especially maintain relations with siblings. Of course, this trip is special in this context, but it is also explained in the agenda, ”Forsberg told HS by e-mail.

“In general, the exchange of information and the promotion of the country’s image is positive, even if there is opposition.”