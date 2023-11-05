Brazil’s ambassador to Palestine, Alessandro Candeas, said this Sunday (November 5, 2023) that “no list” with names authorized to leave the Gaza Strip across the border with Egypt was published – in other words, only those whose names were approved in the previous days can leave the region. Since November 1st, civilians have been allowed to leave the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. To date, 4 lists have been published (here, here, here It is here). In total, 34 people are waiting to leave the region and embark for Brazil. The expectation is that the group cross the border until Wednesday (Nov 8), as informed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira. Brazil will leave a plane ready at Cairo airport.