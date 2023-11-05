An endless race

The United States Grand Prix has already seen the finishing order upset in the dead of the Italian night for effect of the disqualification of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, whose vehicles showed excessive wear of the flat bottom. This may not have been the last change to the verdict that immediately emerged when the checkered flag was shown.

According to what was reported by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport Haas has requested the right to review the finishing order of the United States Grand Prix. The motion of the team led by Gunther Steiner is based on the fact that various track-limit infringements were not taken into consideration which would lead to a decidedly different top-10 from that resulting from the exclusion of Hamilton and Leclerc.

At the moment the ranking of the race held at COTA reads Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Gasly, Stroll, Tsunoda, Albon and Sargeant. According to Haas’ findings, however, if the infringements on the track limits at all points of the track had been taken into account the top-10 would be Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Russell, Gasly, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Sargeant and Perez.

Currently the Constructors’ standings see Williams seventh at 28 points, followed by AlphaTauri at 19, Alfa Romeo at 16 and Haas at 12. If Haas were actually granted the right to review and if the ranking drawn up by the team American team were to become reality, Williams would lose Alexander Albon’s placing, with Sargeant gaining an extra point. The situation at the back of the Constructors’ standings would be Williams 27, AlphaTauri 23, Alfa Romeo 20 and Haas 18.