No more excess mortality in the second week of this year

In the second week of January 2022, slightly fewer people died in the Netherlands than expected for this time of year. So there is no longer any question of excess mortality. That is what the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) announced Friday. An estimated 3,250 people died, about a hundred fewer than expected. Statistics Netherlands can only report the causes of death in a few weeks. RIVM registered fifty deceased corona patients in week two, but that registration is not complete.

In the last months of 2021 there was a significant excess mortality in the statistics of Statistics Netherlands. In the run-up to the turn of the year, it decreased again. In week two, for the first time, fewer Dutch people died than expected. There was a slight under-mortality among people over eighty: about a hundred fewer people than expected died. For the other age groups, the number of deaths is about the expected level. Also among vulnerable people, such as residents of nursing homes and care institutions, there was no longer an excess of mortality in week two.

Statistics Netherlands will not receive information about the causes of death of the deceased until later. Therefore, only the causes of death of all deceased until August last year known.