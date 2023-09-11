He President López Obrador made a Thursday unprecedented confession: who ruled less for two months to take care of the selection process of your virtual candidate to relieve it in 2024.

He said it like this:

“I no longer intervene in any decision that has to do with the movement of transformation, I am now dedicating the time I need entirely to continue consolidating the programs (…), to continue governing for everyone (…), respecting everyone, even of course our adversaries (…). Today I deliver and tomorrow it is completely the government.”

He tried to correct it and it came out worse:

“In itself from the beginning it was a government, but I had a license and since this was very important, I had to hand over the leadership of the movement of transformationWell, yes, I was waiting for about two months; They weren’t so involved there either, if they didn’t know that I was there with my example, but now that’s it.”

It is important to emphasize that from that or the next day:

– He is already dedicated “entirely” to governing;

– that promises to respect “everyone, even of course our adversaries” (which has so much disqualified and offended);

– that Since Friday the 8th, yours “is completely a government”;

– that was forced to grant himself the “license” (that only Congress can authorize) because he had to “deliver the direction of the movement of transformation” (which was assumed to be in the hands of Mario Delgadopresident of his party), and

– who after all was not so “into”, but only “present” with what he called his “example”.

Then the “relief of evidence” applies because His words contravene the Constitution in the seventh and eighth paragraphs of article 134:

public servants of the Federation, the federative entities, the Municipalities and the territorial demarcations of Mexico City, They have at all times the obligation to impartially apply the public resources that are under their responsibility, without influencing the fairness of the competition between political parties..

Propaganda, under any form of social communication, disseminated as such by public powers, autonomous bodies, agencies and entities of the public administration and any other entity of the three orders of government, must be institutional in nature and for informative, educational or socially oriented purposes. In no case will this propaganda include names, images, voices or symbols that imply personalized promotion of any public servant.

What a challenge for the authorities of the Institute and the Electoral Court before a statement as spontaneous as it is serious of who accepts that for two months he governed incompletely to interfere in electoral matters with all the force and public resources of his mornings from the National Palace.

The problem for him INE and the electoral Tribunal The thing is that no sanction can be applied to him, other than strict precautionary measures equivalent to reproaches of salvo and spit…

[email protected]

CarlosMarin_soy

More from the same author: