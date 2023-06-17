The strongest revelation of the week in “Al fondo hay sitio” is that Pepe could be the father of ‘Happy’, the result of a night of passion that he had with his mother in the New Year of 2000 because they thought it was the end of the world. In the absence of confirmation from Felicia, this father-son relationship is already developing in the series. However, a detail that they did not count was the relationship of July with Javier. There is no blood link between them because her father is ‘Charo’s’ cousin, and the relationship between the Gonzales matriarch and Pepe is political.

Pepe and Tito oppose Romance between July and Javier

In a scene from the advance of chapter 244, you can see how July and Javier try to kiss each other; however, Pepe and Tito appear pointing out that there should be no kissing between cousins. This could be a problem because ‘Happy’ has intentions of “consummating his love” with the Nursing student, as she pointed out when they were giving Jimmy advice on his problem with Alessia.

On the other hand, this could be a relief for July, since she doesn’t love Javier and is in love with Cristóbal. She has thought about how to end him, but she has been sorry to see how she tries, and she has not tried. Despite the fact that there is no blood link and only a political one, Recuay’s native could use it as an excuse to end said relationship in which she does not feel comfortable.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

To see the new episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio”, you can tune in to the América TV signal at 8:40 pm, just after “Esto es guerra”. Likewise, you can watch the famous miniseries from any device by installing the América tvGO application, in which you will have access to all the episodes.