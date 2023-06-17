Last Thursday in Las Vegas, the Mexican National Team signed one of the biggest ridicules in the history of the Tri, Diego Cocca’s men were trampled by the United States team in a new edition of the CONCACAF classic. The reality is that the tricolor team has been unable to generate some football throughout the match, not a single offensive play by the Mexicans is remembered, and as if that were not enough, they lost their minds at the end of the match.
The reality is that right now within the ranks of the Tri there is chaos as there are some players who are considering getting off the ship of the national team. There is no calm and even the duel for third place tastes bad. In addition, the people of the FMF were not satisfied with the performance of Cocca’s men, since it is valid to lose, but the way in which Mexico has fallen has even been unworthy on the pitch.
For this reason, the corresponding executives have given Diego an ultimatum, the objective is clear, to win the gold cup yes or yes, any other result will be considered failure and will immediately generate the departure of the Argentine from the tricolor helmsman. The reality is that it will not be an easy result, even less with the sporting level that the Mexican National Team is showing, but not from today, but from the day that the two-time champion coach with Atlas took over the group and has imposed a form of play that is not they know how to carry out
