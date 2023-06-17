Yesterday they supported him, today Diego Cocca received an ULTIMATE from the managers! 🇲🇽🔥

The defeat against the US will have consequences. Record reports that he is OBLIGATED to win the Gold Cup by showing optimal performance, “otherwise he will be fired and a new project will begin.”

You’ll make it? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/by1koiBI8a

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) June 17, 2023