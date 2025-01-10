No, it is not true that you have to pay to have a dog from 2025: the truth about the supposed “dog tax”

In recent days, several media and social networks have disseminated information about an alleged tax that dog owners would have to pay starting in 2025. This issue, which has generated confusion and concern among pet owners, lacks legal basis and responds more to a misunderstanding than to a real measure.

Health insurance for cats and dogs: how they work and in which cases their coverage compensates

The root of this misinformation appears to be the misinterpretation of certain regulations related to the Animal Welfare Law, which came into force in September 2023. This legislation seeks to guarantee adequate treatment of animals, establishing requirements for responsible ownership, but No section mentions the creation of a specific fee for pets.

Current requirements for pet owners

Among the highlights of the Animal Welfare Law There is an obligation to take out civil liability insurance for dogs. This insurance aims to cover the damage that the animal may cause to third parties, thus ensuring responsible ownership and adequate coexistence in social environments.

The requirement applies to all dog owners, regardless of the breed or size of the animal. Although some home insurance already includes this coverage, it is important that owners consult with their insurer to confirm that their policy complies with current regulations. If it is not included, it will be necessary to take out specific insurance to comply with this legal provision.

At the state level, the existence of a tax for those who have pets is not contemplated.

The case of the alleged “dog tax” is another example of how misinformation can spread quickly. To avoid falling into this type of deception, it is essential to verify the sources of the information and directly consult legal texts or official communications.

In addition, consultations with veterinarians and animal protection associations can provide a clear and precise overview of the current requirements for pet owners.





The importance of responsible ownership

Beyond rumors about non-existent taxes, responsible pet ownership remains a central issue in the debate on animal welfare. Adopting a dog involves financial and emotional commitments that go beyond compliance with legal regulations.

Owners must assume regular expenses related to food, veterinary care and vaccinations, as well as invest time in training and socializing the animal. This commitment ensures harmonious coexistence and improves the quality of life of both the pet and its environment.

The proliferation of fake news not only creates confusion, but also distracts from the really important issues related to animal welfare. Individual responsibility and education are key tools to combat misinformation and promote dignified treatment of pets.

It is important that dog owners follow some recommendations to be well informed and avoid unnecessary worries:

Consult official sources: the websites of public organizations and communications from animal protection associations offer reliable information on current regulations.

Avoid sharing unverified information: before spreading news about legal changes or regulations, it is essential to check its veracity.

Contact experts: Veterinarians and animal law specialists can clarify any questions about the legal obligations of pet owners.

The supposed “dog tax” that would begin to apply in 2025 has no basis in current regulations. This is a misunderstanding, which has been amplified by misinformation and which underlines the importance of turning to reliable sources to resolve legal doubts. Six years ago, the Zamora City Council recovered a municipal fee for dog ownership, which it later annulled. And it is a recurring proposal in citizen consultations carried out by city councils, without it having had legal expression to date.

It is not true that the Animal Welfare Law allows you to deduct expenses derived from your pet



Responsible pet ownership, beyond rumors, remains the key to guaranteeing the well-being of animals and adequate coexistence in society.