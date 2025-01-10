The consulting firm PONS Mobility proposed this Friday to the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) that reduce the speed limit from 151 to 145 km/h from which points are deducted from the driving license, in this case on roads with a maximum permitted speed of 120 km/h.

PONS Mobility made that proposal, along with three others, after the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaskawill present this Friday the main road accident figures for 2024. A total of 1,154 people died last year on Spanish roads, the highest figure since 2018.

“We witness with some sadness a needle of accidents that not only does not move, but slightly, seems to be on the rise. The central issue, the axis of everything, is undoubtedly ‘inattentive driving’. Driving should be considered a unique and exclusive activity, since it requires the driver’s full attention,” said Ramón Ledesma, PONS Mobility advisor, in a statement.

Ledesma indicated that “the technology embedded in modern vehicles has introduced a new activity, the so-called ‘O2’ (Leisure and Office), which is completely incompatible with the task of driving with due attention.” “This shows that the driver’s lack of concentration, fueled by the overload of functions derived from the technology in the vehicle, is negatively influencing the road safety“he adds.

Four measures

Therefore, PONS Mobility proposed four measures to recover the downward path in terms of road accidents, one of which is that points are lost from 145 km/h on roads limited to 120 km/h in order to improve service on motorways and expressways.

In addition, he proposed to the DGT a “clear and priority strategy of communication aimed at ‘raising’ the problem of distractions and the risks of misuse of technology while driving” due to technological devices embedded in vehicles and the use of mobile phones while driving.

Another measure refers to the DGT making “a didactic and pedagogical effort” on the new connected emergency light (sign V-16), which coexists with the danger pre-signaling triangles and will necessarily replace them as of January 1, 2026.

Finally, PONS Mobility proposed launch a certification system for companies that guarantee that their drivers comply with the parameters of attention to driving and thus promote responsible driving in the workplace.