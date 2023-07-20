Niurka lashed out at Rosa Maria Nogueron pProducer of The House of Famous Mexico and it is that he assures that she started the smear campaign against him when he was on the reality show of Telemundo where it caused much controversy.

It turns out that Niurka would have been banned from Televisa by the way he talks about The House of the Famous Mexicobut far from remaining silent, she responded through social networks assuring that Rosa Maria Nogueron He wanted to damage his image, a situation that the Cuban star did not like at all.

In the video that Niurka shared on social networks can be seen as the mother of Emilio Osoriocontestant of The House of the Famous Mexicoassures that Rosa María Noguerón approached her to support her in whatever, but she did not fully believe in her strategy.

“Surely the producer will want to take Emilio out this week”, “When Niurka was on Telemundo, I supported her canyon but cannon until she fought with people she didn’t really know or was worth fighting for”, “For a project like this there are several bone producers”, the networks write.

It is worth mentioning that Niurka She has always been characterized as a controversial woman who does not care about anything, because when she is provoked she immediately defends herself, making it clear that she is not afraid of anything or anyone, because they call her the scandal woman for a reason.

